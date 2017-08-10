Xiaomi Mi 5X Gets A Cheaper 4GB + 32GB Memory Version

Xiaomi has released a new and cheaper storage version of the Mi 5X. The new version comes with 4GB RAM which is standard on the other version but this new variant has just 32GB storage on board. The new variant will go on sale as from August 14 but reservation opened today on Mi Mall. The new Xiaomi Mi 5X 32GB makes the price of the cheap mid-range even cheaper, coming in at 1299 Yuan (~$195).

The new variant is coming out as part of Xiaomi 618 promotion which runs from August 10 to August 18 and offers nice discounts on all its product range. The variant has probably come to stay but Xiaomi may have just delayed the release until now as a marketing strategy to get attention. The variant is also available in Black, Gold and Rose Gold colours just as the 64GB version and apart from the storage capacity, it shares all other features with the recently launched 64GB version. For the avoidance of doubt, the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at 1,499 Yuan ($220).

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch 1080p display and has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard. Perhaps, the main highlight of the device is the dual cameras it packs at the rear which is said to be the same configuration with the flagship Mi 6, that is a 12MP main sensor paired with a 12MP telephoto lens. The official camera samples show the camera will be nearly as sharp as the Mi 6. The device also comes as the first Xiaomi device to run MIUI 9 ut-of-the-box and keeping the lights on is a 3,080mAh battery.

