The Honor 9 Now Comes in A New Robin-Egg Blue Color

The Honor 9 was released in China first in June before an international release in July. The dual camera smartphone is the successor to last year’s popular Honor 8. During the launch it was announced that the device will be available in Sea Blue, Amber Gold, Black, and Seagull Gray.

A few days ago leaked images showed the Honor 9 in three new colors: orange, yellow and dark pink. Yesterday, Honor officially added a new color variant and to our surprise it isn’t one of those that leaked earlier.

The new color variant is Robin-Egg Blue or Eggshell Blue. It doesn’t matter what you call it, it is an attractive color and not one we’ve seen on any device to the best of our knowledge. The color wraps around the body save for the front which is white.

The Robin-Egg Blue Honor 9 packs the same specs as the other color variants but is limited to the 6GB RAM + 64GB model. It will be available on VMALL.com, Suning, JD.com, TMALL and Gome for ¥2699 (~$405) on August 16.

Huawei has been playing with new colors a lot this year and it doesn’t seem to be stopping soon. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus has a new Greenery color and the Honor V9 (Honor 8 Pro) is available in Navy Blue and Red.

