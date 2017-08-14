Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A VKworld Mix Plus Smartphone

Gizmochina along with VKworld is conducting a VKworld Mix Plus phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

Here is the main features of VKwork Mix Plus:

Display: 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 Pixel 2.5D Arc screen

CPU: MTK6737 Quad Core 1.3GHz

System: Android 7.0

RAM + ROM: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM

Camera: 5.0MP ( SW 8.0MP ) front camera + 8.0MP ( SW 13.0MP ) back camera

Sensor: Fingerprint Scanner, Gravity Sensor, Proximity Sensor

SIM Card: dual SIM dual standby. Micro + Nano SIM

Feature: GPS, A-GPS

Bluetooth: 4.0

Network:

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G: WCDMA 850/900/2100MHz

4G: FDD-LTE 800/900/1800/2100/2600MHz

The VKworld Mix Plus is selling on Gearbest for $109 now($30 off)



How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Visit VKworld’s Facebook and Twitter, follow them; Share this article to your Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or other social media;

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, good luck.

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A VKworld Mix Plus



Always be the first to know. Follow us: