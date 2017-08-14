Get The Pixel’s Camera HDR+ Feature By Sideloading The Camera App on Compatible Devices

The Google Pixel has a fantastic camera that takes superb photos. The result of the photos is actually a joint work between the sensor and the software which does an amazing post-processing job thanks to the HDR+ feature. Much gratitude to the app developer that goes by B-S-G, as it is no longer exclusive to the Pixels. He was able to port it to other devices which can now take advantage of the HDR+ feature.

This version of the camera is a modified version of Google Camera 4.4.012.156195200 but it will work on phones powered by the Snapdragon 820, 821, and 835. These devices use Hexagon 680 ISP or above that’s why they are supported. It has been tested on the LG G6, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T (I’ve tried it too, though selecting slow motion mode force closes the app), OnePlus 5 and the Samsung Galaxy S8.

When you take a shot with HDR+ activated, you get a notification that it is processing.

The app has been verified as safe as no malicious content was found. If you want to try it out on your device, you can download it here. Do note that the results may vary across devices and please drop a comment about your experience. Thanks B-S-G for making Android great again.

Below are sample photos taken with the OnePlus 3 without (above) and with (below) Google camera HDR+.

(Source, via)

