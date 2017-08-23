The New Lamborghini Alpha One Premium Flagship Costs $2,450. Buying?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Luxury phone maker Vertu recently kissed the market goodbye after being enmeshed in huge debts but it seems the British phone company has got a quick replacement in Italian design firm Tonino Lamborghini. I’m sure the name sounds familiar even if you’re not a lover of luxury cars. Well, Tonino is the son of the Italian car maker Ferrucci Lamborghini and he has got a knack for manufacturing luxury goods. The company has just ventured into phone manufacturing with the Alpha One and as the name implies, the luxury phone is its first model.

Sporting a design that is unarguably luxurious and sleek, the Alpha One has a premium look with a smooth, high-class finishing and a body encased in premium leather. The smartphone sports 5.5-inch WQHD LCD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and the Adreno 530 GPU fires up the graphics. There is 64GB of storage with a microSD slot for expansion up to 128GB.

On the camera end, the Alpha One packs a 20MP f1.8 rear sensor with dual image stabilization (OIS + EIS). There is also an 8MP selfie camera . The device also comes with two front speakers, dedicated DAC, HiFi recording processor, Dolby Atmos Digital Surround and more. Ther is also a rear fingerprint sensor and it uses dual Nano-SIM cards with a separate expansion slot. Keeping the lights on is a 3250mAh battery with QC 3.0. The phone is unlocked, runs Android Nougat and comes with GPS, 4G and other connectivity features. The Signature Alpha One comes with a premium leather pouch manufactured in South Korea using materials sourced from Italy.

You’ll have to part with $2450 to have the Lamborghini Alpha One, excluding V.A.T. The new Lamborghini-branded smartphone is available for purchase starting this week in the UK and UAE, where you can pick it up from Harrods and Dubai Mall, respectively. It can also be shipped overseas from Italy if you make the order via Lamborghini Mobile’s website. See more photos from below.

