The Alpha One is Literally The Lamborghini of Smartphones

If you say the Alpha One is a phone for those who drive a Lamborghini, we won’t disagree with you. Asides the fact that it actually wears the Torino Lamborghini brand name, some of its parts are made from the same material used in making a Lamborghini.

The Tonino Lamborghini Alpha One is a luxury smartphone built from the same “stronger than titanium” liquid metal used in super cars. It also features high quality Italian leather with gold stitching found lining the interiors of super cars. The Alpha One is however not just a nice looking phone. It also packs some pretty decent specs, ending the trend of beauty without brains that luxury phones used to be known for.

It sports a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass 4, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage with the option for expansion. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor, an old but still powerful chipset.

There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that sits below the 20MP ƒ/1.8 rear camera which has OIS and EIS. The front facing camera is an 8MP sensor. The Alpha One has support for dual-SIM slots and draws juice from a 3250mAh battery that supports fast charging. It also has a dual Hi-Fi chipset for 32-bit Hi-Fi playback and comes bundled with Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.

The selling price for the Alpha One is $2100 and you can pick one up here. Sad thing is that it is only available in one color variant (black leather with gold frame) but you get a Lamborghini branded charger and power bank with a USB Type-C braided cable.

(Source, via)

