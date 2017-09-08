Xiaomi Launching Another Product Alongside Mi Mix 2, Lin Bin Reveals

It is already known that Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Mix 2 on September 11, next week Monday to be precise. There are indications that the tech giant will also announce another product during the launch event next week. This was indicated by Xiaomi president Lin Bin in a recent Weibo post.

This really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering that Xiaomi launched the Mi Mix last year along with the Mi Note 2 which was actually the expected product. But the Mi Mix came out as a concept phone and indeed it stole the show. The rest is now history as the industry now seems to have been revolutionized by bezel-less full-screen phones. The Xiaomi henchman did not disclose the product that would be launched but we ordinarily would expect the Mi Note 3 to be the product the tech giant will announce. The Mi Note 3 has also been a regular in leaks before now. However, there are also rumors that Xiaomi will launch a Mi Notebook Air laptop with a larger 15.6-inch display size. We really can’t say for sure because the company has not disclosed anything in that regard.

There are also rumors that Xiaomi will launch a Mi Notebook Air laptop with a larger 15.6-inch display size. The laptop was purportedly spotted to have received 3C certification earlier on. We really can’t say for sure because the company has not disclosed anything in that regard. We wouldn’t have to wait for long to find out what the product actually is, though. Meanwhile, Xiaomi also shared another teaser for the Mi Mix 2 and it is yet again just another teaser. We couldn’t make anything out of the video as per the design features because the clip was shot in a rapid manner so that you can’t grab the real photo of the device. You can check it out yourself from down below.

