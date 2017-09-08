Nubia NX907J Appears on GFXBench, Two Months After Hitting TENAA

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZTE’s Nubia brand is very well known for its premium smartphones as well as nicely priced mid-range models but the company seems to also target the budget segment. The Nubia NX907J was first spotted on TENAA where it received certification about two months ago, revealing the key features and specifications of the device. Since then, we haven’t heard anything about the model until its latest appearance on GFXBench.

The Nubia NX907J has appeared on GFXBench and the listing gives us another opportunity to find out about the specifications. GFXBench isn’t very detailed when it comes to specs listing but we could grab a thing or two about the device. GFXBench lists the NX907J as coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor clocked at 1.4GHz and having eight Cortex-A53 cores. The device also comes with an Adreno 505 graphics processor. The processor isn’t specified but we believe it is a Snapdragon 435 chipset which was used on the Nubia M2 Play launched a couple of months back.

Going further, the Nubia NX907J is also listed as packing 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage onboard storage, out of which around 22GB is available to the end user. The memory is different from the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage which the device was listed on TENAA as packing. That shows there will be more than one variant available whenever it is launched. In addition, the device is listed as coming with a 12 MP rear camera and 5MP front-facing selfie camera. The device also features an HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels while the display size was given as 9.2 inches. This is likely an error as the NX907J was listed on TENAA with a 5.5-inch display.

We don’t know when the device will be launched or if it will be available for the global market or would be exclusively for China. But we expect the device to come with a cheap price tag.

