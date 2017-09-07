HP is Back With The Android-Powered Pro 8 For India

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Back when Android tablets were still fairly popular, PC maker, HP, joined the train and released a couple of models. If memory serves me right, its last Android tablet was released back in 2015. After that it stopped pushing out new Android tablets until Tuesday this week when it announced the HP Pro 8 in India.

To be honest the HP Pro 8 isn’t much of an interesting device. A look at the specs and design and it sounds like a tablet made for 2016. However the tablet is said to be specially made for India as it will be used by government field workers.

The tablet has pretty thick bezels on all sides and has an overall thickness of 11.9 mm. The thickness is understandable due to the large capacity battery in it but it also means it is a bit heavy, weighing almost 500g (1.1lbs).

Like the name says, the Pro 8 has an 8-inch IPS display with a 1280 x 800 resolution. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT8735 SoC, a quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage with a MicroSD card slot for expansion (64GB max).

The HP Pro 8 has a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and a VGA camera. The tablet is actually called the HP Pro 8 with Voice, so it has a micro SIM card slot for calls with support for LTE networks.

There is a speaker at the bottom and a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro USB cable at the top. HP decided to ship the Pro 8 with Android 6.0 which means that you won’t be able to take advantage of the 8-inch screen for split-screen multitasking.

READ MORE: Unnamed Huawei Honor Tablet Spotted on TENAA

The battery is 6000mAh which HP says should last up to 15 hours on a single charge, making it perfect for field workers who are away from a power source. The tablet is dust and water resistant and also features an iris and fingerprint scanner.

The HP Pro 8 will sell for INR 19,374 (about $300).

(via: 1, 2)