ASUS X018D Mid-Ranger Benchmarked With a 5-Inch 18:9 Screen

Taiwanese electronics giant seems to have got a new device in the works and it has recently been spotted on benchmark website GFXbench. The device was only listed with the model number ASUS X018D and packs a specs lineup which places it in the mid-range category.

The ASUS A018D features a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1440 x 720pixels (HD+) and an aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6750T which was released last year and falls in the same category as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset. The chip is a 64-bit processor with eight Cortex-A53 cores and maximum clock frequency of 1.5GHz. The processor is backed by a 3GB RAM and there is 32GB of internal storage on the device but there is no indication if it is expandable or not.

The ASUS X018D is listed as having a single SIM slot which is quite surprising, considering that dual SIM phones are the trend for a long time running, at least in the major markets like China and India. Well, expect the app failed to detect a second SIM slot. Further, the ASUS model packs a 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, autofocus, face detection and HDR support and at the front, there is an 8MP sensor. The device also comes with a host of sensors, including NFC and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

