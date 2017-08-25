ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite Leaked Image Appears with Key Specs Like HD Display, Snapdragon 425, 3 GB RAM

In the previous week, ASUS had introduced the ZenFone 4 series of smartphones and it seems that the Taiwanese company has one more addition to the new series. A leaked image of a smartphone named ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite has appeared with a model number of ZD553KL. The image contains the color variants as well as the pricing of the phone.

The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite features a 5.3-inch display that offers an HD resolution of 1,280 x 720 pixels. The image has revealed that the smartphone features thick bezels and it features black bars around the display. The Home button below the display appears to enabled with a fingerprint reader.

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 425 chipset is coupled with 3 GB of RAM. There is no information available of the internal storage of ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite. The external storage of the smartphone can support for 32 GB of microSD card.

It is expected to come preinstalled with Android 7.0 Nougat OS along with the custom skin of Zen UI. An 16-megapixel is expected to sit on the rear side of the smartphone that will be coupled with features like phase detection and autofocus. There is no information available on the exact configuration of the selfie snapper.

Like the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro smartphones, the Lite edition is expected to arrive with 120-degree wide-angle dual selfie cameras. There is no information available on the size of the battery of ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite. The ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro are respectively packed with a 3,000mAh battery. It is likely that Lite edition may come house a smaller battery as it appears to smaller chassis than the other ZenFone 4 Selfie phones.

The leaked image has revealed that it would be coming in three color options such as Sunlight Gold, Deepsea Black, and Mint Green. In China, the smartphone is expected to be available with a pricing of 1,299 Yuan (~$195).

The ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite would become the seventh smartphone in the ZenFone 4 series. It is likely that ASUS may add some more devices in the same series before the end of 2017. There is no information available on the launch date of ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite but it is likely to debut soon.

