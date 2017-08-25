The 18:9 Elephone C8 Is Smaller Than the iPhone 7 Plus Even With A 5.7-inch Display! (Image)

Elephone is joining the 18:9 smartphone club soon. The company seems to be working on a new phablet with an 18:9 aspect ratio, joining the likes of Samsung, LG and even small time manufacturers like Leagoo. The new model is reportedly called as the

Elephone’s take on an 18:9 display is a bit different than what others are trying to do. The company is taking inspiration from LG, instead of Samsung for its new C8 smartphone. So, you don’t have a bezel-less display, but the screen to body ratio is still pretty impressive. In fact, in the picture above, you can see how the 5.7-inch Elephone C8 looks besides the iPhone 7 Plus with a 5.5-inch display. The iPhone model is noticeably taller than the C8, which means despite its large screen, the Elephone model should be quite comfortable to work with.

If Elephone gets its specs right, the phone will definitely be an interesting option for customers.

