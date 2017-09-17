Lenovo Tab 4 Series Launched, Brings Add-Ons But US Market Gets The Short End of The Stick

Lenovo has unveiled its Tab 4 series of tablets. The new series is available in 2 major models – Standard and Plus, and each one comes in 8” and 10” variants. Though the standard model has already been available for purchase for a while.

Lenovo Tab 4

The standard models feature IPS displays with 1280 x 800 resolution. There is a Snapdragon 425 mobile platform powering the tablets paired with 2GB of RAM. Storage is 16GB but can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot.

There is an 8MP camera on the rear and a 5MP front facing camera on the 10-inch model. The 8-inch model packs a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie shooter.

For battery capacity, Lenovo has put a 7,000mAh battery in the larger model and a 4,850mAh battery in the 8” version. Both tablets have dual front facing speakers (Dolby Atmos) and run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus

The Tab 4 Plus offers more not only in terms of specifications, but also with respect to design. Both variants feature glass backs giving them a sleek appearance. The 8” model measures 7.15 mm in thickness and the 10” model is 8.4 mm.

The Tab 4 Plus is powered by the Snapdragon 625 with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of expandable storage (128GB max). The display is full HD on both variants, so videos will appear sharper than on the standard model. There are dual front facing speakers as well as Dolby ATMOS.

The Plus models also have fingerprint scanners embedded in the power buttons and USB Type-C ports. However, battery capacity and software remains the same on both the Plus and standard models.

Lenovo Tab 4 US Models

If you live in the United States, irrespective of the variant you purchase, you only get 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The 3GB/4GB RAM + 32GB/64GB ROM variants of the plus models are the international variants.

Kid’s Pack and Productivity Pack

Owners can purchase a kid’s pack that includes a blue-light filter, shock resistant bumper and pair of 3M stickers to guard against scratches.

There is also a productivity pack for the 10” models that is basically a Bluetooth keyboard with a kickstand on the hardware side and a productivity interface (taskbar, instant app switching and multi-window mode etc.) on the software side.

Home Assistant

Remember the teaser Lenovo released for IFA? We mentioned a product that looks like the Amazon Echo Show was partially shown in it. At the event, Lenovo unveiled the Home Assistant that is basically a speaker with a dock on the side. Mount any of the Tab 4 models onto the dock and you have a device like the Echo Show and which is also powered by Alexa

The dock has a USB type-C port on the side where the tablets clips into. Once it is connected, the smart assistant interface automatically pops up. The dock has a 3 watt speaker for improved audio and two built-in microphones. You can use it just the way you would use any other Alexa-powered device.

It will be available next month for $69.99.

Lenovo Tab 4 Price

The 8-inch standard model is available for $127.99 and the 10-inch standard model is priced at $179.99 on Amazon. The retail giant doesn’t have the 8-inch Plus model but lists the 10-inch model for $324.10. The 10-inch Plus is cheaper on the official Lenovo store, going for $279.99. The 8-inch model is listed as coming soon.

The Kid’s pack is $24.99 for the 8-inch models and $29.99 for the 10-inch models. The productivity pack keyboard doesn’t have a price yet.

