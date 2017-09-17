The ASUS Zenfone V is A Verizon Exclusive Device With A SD 820 & 23MP Camera

Yesterday, ASUS announced its Verizon exclusive ASUS Zenfone V. The design is reminiscent of last year’s Zenfone 3 series with the concentric circle design at the back but with some modifications. Fingerprint scanner has changed position and it doesn’t feature dual cameras like this year’s Zenfone 4 series.

The Zenfone V (model V520KL) is one of the few ASUS phones with an AMOLED display. The screen measures 5.2-inches with 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection and a full HD resolution. The display is also oleophobic and has a 178° viewing angle.

It is powered by the aging-but-capable Snapdragon 820 paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB (eMMC) of expandable storage. The Zenfone V packs a 23MP Sony IMX318 sensor with a f/2.0 aperture, laser focus, EIS and OIS as the main camera. The front facing camera is an 8MP sensor.

If you are familiar with ASUS then you should know that their camera app comes with a lot of features like time rewind, smart remove, super resolution, panorama selfie, gif animation, miniature mode and even a portrait mode.

The Zenfone V packs a 3000mAh battery with support for Power Delivery 2.0 and ships with an 18W charger. There is a USB TYpe-C 3.0 port in addition to a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom and a fingerprint scanner under the home button.

READ MORE: ASUS X018D Mid-Ranger Benchmarked With a 5-Inch 18:9 Screen

Sadly, the device comes with ZenUI 3.0 (based on Android 7.0) and not the new ZenUI 4.0. There is Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFI a/b/g/n/ac for connectivity. The phone also has Hi-Res audio, DTS Headphone:X support and a NXP Smart AMP technology for louder sound reproduction.

The Zenfone V is priced at $384 on the Verizon store for a one-time payment or $16 per month for 24 months.

(via)