Gionee M7 Render Leaks: Dual Cameras, Blue Variant & Brushed Metal Design

The Gionee M7 is another full-screen display set for release this month. The Chinese smartphone company released an official poster a few days ago announcing that the near bezel-less device will launch on September 25.

While we already know what the front panel will look like, a new image which appears to be an official render has leaked showing us the rear of the Gionee M7.

The M7 does look like a well made device. It has a brushed metal back and the blue paint job combined with the gray antenna lines give it a premium look. As previously reported, the Gionee M7 has dual rear cameras that are slightly raised. On the right side of the cameras sits a secondary microphone and LED flash.

Due to the phone being near bezel-less, the M7 has its fingerprint scanner on the back. Volume rocker and power button can be seen on the right side, so its safe to assume the SIM tray is on the left. If you look closely at the bottom, you should see the speaker grille, USB port and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Gionee M7 is expected to launch with a 6-inch display and 6GB of RAM. It will also come with the new Helio P30 chipset from MediaTek and run Android 7.1.1 out of the box.

The Helio P30 is marketed as a chipset that brings premium wide-angle and telephoto dual camera photography to smartphones. So we expect the Gionee M7 to take advantage of the new Visual Processing Unit of the chip to provide an impressive camera performance.

The 16nm octa-core chip has 4 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and the other 4 cores at 1.5GHz. Its GPU is the G71 MP12 clocked at 950MHz. It also comes with a 4G LTE WorldMode modem which means it should work with every network in the world, including CDMAs.

(Source, via)