Vivo X20 Retail Box Leaks, Confirms Specifications

The Vivo X20 will be officially unveiled come Thursday, 21st of September. Leaks as well as official teaser posters have revealed that the phone will launch with a full-screen display just like the Vivo V7 Plus launched in India.

Vivo is already preparing stock to be shipped to authorized retailers judging from these leaked images that show Vivo X20 units being packaged for shipment. The pictures were posted on Weibo and one of them shows the back of the retail box, giving us another look at the specs.

The Vivo X20 has a white retail box with the brand name and model written boldly on the front. It however doesn’t have an image of the phone on it. The picture of the back confirms that the 18:9 2K display is 6-inches in size.

It also confirms that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 mobile platform. There is also mention of dual 12MP cameras, another 24MP camera, and Face Wake, its new face unlock technology.

The Vivo X20A will also come with an AK4376A Hi-Fi chip for improved audio performance.

Vivo also teased an all-black Mars Intelligence Agency Special Edition which should have a different retail box from this one.

