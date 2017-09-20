[Updated] Meizu M6 is Official: New Design But Mostly The Same Internals

The Meizu M series (non-Note) is Meizu’s affordable line of smartphones. The Meizu M6 is the sixth generation model and Meizu says its “Back to Basic” for the line. Judging from the specs, it is obvious that the Chinese manufacturer is going with the “don’t fix it if it is not broken” ideology.

Meizu M6 Design

The Meizu M6’s biggest upgrade over its predecessor is its design. At first look, it appears to be made of metal, don’t let your eyes fool you, the body is still polycarbonate. To achieve the metallic look, Meizu said they used a process called Non-Conducive Vacuum Metallization (NCVM) technology. Those pseudo-antenna lines are handcrafted to give the phone a premium appearance. To finish off the design, the Meizu logo is laser-engraved.

The front has also received some slight changes. The sensor is now pilled shaped and on the left, while the camera is on the right. Meizu has also switched to white fronts for some color variants and black for others instead of black for all.

Meizu M6 Specs

The Meizu M6 as previously reported features the same 5.2-inch HD display present in the Meizu M5. It is powered by an unspecified 1.5GHz octa-core processor paired with 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of built-in storage.

The M6 has a hybrid dual SIM slot, so you can throw in two SIM cards or swap out a SIM for up to 128GB of MicroSD storage.

Meizu has beefed up the front camera in the M6. The front facing camera is now an 8MP f/2.0 sensor, up from the 5MP sensor in the M5 series. On the rear is still a 13MP camera with a RGBW color sensor. Meziu has again worked with ArcSoft on image optimization algorithms to improve features like noise reduction and HDR photography.

The signature mTouch fingerprint technology is buried beneath the home button and Meizu claims it unlocks the device in just 0.2s. At the top of the device is an audio jack and at the bottom is a micro USB port flanked by speaker grilles. It comes with Flyme 6 based on Android Nougat out of the box in addition to Meizu’s One Mind AI Engine.

The Meizu M6 packs a 3070mAh battery like the M5 which should not come as a surprise seeing as it has the same display size and resolution.

READ MORE: Red Variant Of The Meizu M6 Note Spotted Online

Meizu M6 Pricing and Availability

The Meizu M6 will come in black, blue, silver, and gold. The 2GB RAM +16GB ROM model will sell for ¥699 (~$106) and the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM version will get a ¥899 (~$137) price tag.