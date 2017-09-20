Motorola Moto X4 Launching in India on October 3

Motorola had unveiled the Moto X4 earlier this month during the IFA 2017 tech trade show in Berlin, Germany. It seems that the company is planning to launch the smartphone in India as Motorola India has released a tweet to confirm that Moto X4 will be arriving in the country on Oct. 3.

There is no information available on the Indian pricing of the smartphone. The following teasers have been released by Motorola India to confirm on the arrival of Moto X4:

Get ready for an #xperience unlike any other with the #MotoX4. Unveiling on 3rd October. pic.twitter.com/6ZNeOXBuXJ — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 19, 2017

With the arrival of a new Motorola phone, comes an #Xperience unlike any other. Guess which one’s being shown here and stand to win! pic.twitter.com/9mP1f9twRP — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2017

A luxurious #xperience like no other! Guess them all correctly to win exciting things in store for you! pic.twitter.com/3VDY8NDbBp — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 18, 2017

The Moto X4 that was unveiled on Sept. 2 and it is now available in Europe with a pricing of 399 euros (~$479). Lenovo had confirmed that the smartphone would be releasing in other markets like the U.S. in October. As of this writing, there is no confirmation on the Moto X4 launch date for the U.S

The Moto X4 that is driven by Snapdragon 630 sports a premium appeal with its metal unibody design. It comes in impressive colors like Sterling Blue and Super Black. The SoC of the smartphone is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It also includes a microSD. The handset is powered by 3,000mAh battery.

The handset features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display that supports full HD display which is shielded by Gorilla Glass 4. The rear side of the phone features dual camera sensors that include 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel lenses. The frontside of the smartphone features a 16-megapixel selfie snapper. It is preinstalled with Android 7.1 Nougat.

Well-known leakster Evan Blass has recently claimed that Motorola is working on an Android One edition of the Moto X4. He has also stated that the handset won’t be having X4 in its moniker. It is speculated as the first Android One phone for the U.S.