Vivo X20 Gets Completely Unmasked in Leaked Hands-on Video

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo is expected to officially launch the Vivo X20 today, September 21 in China. Funny enough, it might all just be a formality because the specifications of the device are already known via its appearances of TENAA, benchmark apps and in several leaks. Now, the Vivo X20 has featured in a leaked hands-on video just before its launch.

The hands-on video is a short clip but showcases both the front and rear aspects of the device. It is not as if this is the first time we are seeing the real photos of the X20 but this is the first hands-on video we’ll be meeting. The X20 model captured in the video comes in light gray color which will likely be one of several color variants Vivo will make the device available in. The hands-on video shows a full-screen device with what would be a high screen-to-body ratio when compared to previous Vivo models but this is nowhere near a bezel-less smartphone. There are still bezels on all four sides but very much reduced in size. The two sides have ultra-thin bezels while the top edge gets its own fair share of bezels wide enough to accommodate the earpiece and dual selfie cameras.

Read More: Vivo’s Official Teaser Confirms Vivo X20 All-Black Mars Edition Is Coming

The rear view shows the X20’s dual cameras will be located at the top left corner with the LED flash lying inwardly by its side. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which seems to be bigger in size, perhaps to make it easy for the sensor to be accessed on the large-sized model. The X20 will feature a 5.8-inch AMOLED display with a 2160 x 1080p resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The model will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest powerful mid-range chip- Snapdragon 660. This would be paired with a 6GB RAM. The X20 should also feature a 24MP dual camera setup on the back and a 24MP front shooter. It also offers facial recognition feature – dubbed Face Unlock – that’s claimed to unlock the device within 0.1s. The phone is expected to pack in a 3,500mAh battery.

(source)