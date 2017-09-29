Vernee MIX 2 – World’s First 6.0” FHD+ & Helio P25 Full-Screen Phone Now Official

The much anticipated Vernee all screen new model, the Vernee MIX 2 has been officially released! The company skipped rolling out the drums to launch this device but it is now officially listed on the company’s official website where you can learn all you need to know about the full-screen Vernee Mix 2. Go to Vernee official website and you can see the latest information.

You can also check out the Vernee MIX 2 appearance video on Vernee official Youtube channel or watch the video below. It is really a sleek full-screen model.

Vernee Mix 2 Specifications

The Vernee MIX 2 is listed to feature a 6.0-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Thanks to the 18:9 display aspect ratio, the size of the phone body is only 5.5”. That is to say, the Vernee MIX 2 fit a bigger screen is a smaller phone body. It is easy to carry but at the same time, you get to enjoy the unbounded vision which the Vernee Mix 2 offers.

The Vernee MIX 2 utilises the new-generation Helio P25 Octa-core processor. Compare to the last generation the power consumption is decreased 25%. It also balances the super low power consumption with a powerful performance. Also, the Vernee MIX 2 is equipped with a large 4GB of RAM and there is ample storage with its 64GB ROM onboard.

The Verne smartphone sports a dual camera setup at the rear with the main sensor being a Sony IMX258 sensor with OIS and a f/2.0 aperture. The dual camera combo is a wide angle and telephoto setup. The device also features an 8MP front-facing selfie camera with beauty effect. In addition, the Vernee Mix 2 packs a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which unlocks the device in just 0.1 seconds. The device runs VOS 1.0 based on Android 7.0 and comes with GPS + GLONASS as well as 4G LTE connectivity.

Pricing & Availability

The Vernee Mix 2 will eventually sell for around $229 but Vernee is offering early birds the chance to get the device at $99.99. On the campaign page, a list of some of the main configurations of the Vernee MIX 2. All you just have to do is choose your favourite feature of the Mix 2. so, join the campaign and share it and you will get the chance to buy the Vernee MIX 2 at only $99.99. For more details, please check the official campaign page.

Vernee MIX 2 Key Configuration: