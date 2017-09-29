OPPO F5 Posters Seen At Philippine Shopping Mall

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO, seems to have a new smartphone launching soon based on these images from The Philippines. Posters of an OPPO F5 were seen at the SM Megamall.

The posters don’t reveal the specs but we can see it will come in black and red, will have a single rear camera and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Filipino singer, Sarah Geronimo and actor, Alden Richards are the two brand ambassadors for the phone.

Sources say the OPPO F5 will have a 6-inch 18:9 display with a FHD+ resolution. It is also expected to have dual front facing cameras.

You might be wondering why this is the F5 since the last phone in the F series is the F3. The reason is not far fetched and the same reason why there is no OnePlus 4. The number 4 is considered unlucky as the Chinese word for it has the same pronunciation as the Chinese word for death. Not all manufacturers believe this though – Xiaomi and Huawei are the examples that come to mind.

Aside the posters spotted at the mall, a yet-to-be opened OPPO store was also seen. The store is shown covered in OPPO’s signature green color with an October 2017 date, possibly hinting at when it will be open to the public.

