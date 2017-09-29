Oppo F5 Appears in Real; Launching in October?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In May, OPPO had unveiled the OPPO F3 selfie-centric smartphones with dual front-facing cameras. The Chinese manufacturer seems to be prepping up on a successor phone for OPPO F3 as a promotional image of OPPO F5 has surfaced.

As it can be seen in the above image, the poster of the OPPO F5 features a Filipino actor named Alden Richards. In the other image, a Filipino singer Sarah Geronimo can be seen endorsing the smartphone. The promotional posters were spotted at the SM Megamall in Manila, Philippines. The OPPO F5 can be seen in red and black colors.

The image suggests that the OPPO F5 is equipped with a single camera on its rear panel. Like the predecessor phone, the OPPO F5 sports dual selfie snappers. Hence, the phone is dubbed as “Selfie Expert” and it also carries the text “Capture the real you” which suggests the selfie snapping prowess of the smartphone. It is likely that the smartphone may come with advanced face beautifying features.

By the way, what happened to OPPO F4? Well, many Chinese smartphone makers prefer to skip the number 4 from the moniker of their devices because it is considered as a bad omen. Hence, it is likely that the company may not launch a OPPO F4 phone.

Thank you, OPPO! I better #Slay this selfie challenge at the #StarMagicBall2017 ✨ #CaptureTheRealYou #SelfieExpert A post shared by Julia Barretto (@juliabarretto) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:39am PDT

In the above Instagram video, the Philippines brand ambassador of the company can be seen showing off the OPPO F5 phone. The rear panel of the smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that is surrounded by a golden ring. The OPPO logo below it has a golden hue.

The predecessor OPPO F3 phone has a front-facing fingerprint reader. The probable reason behind incorporating the biometric security feature on the rear panel is OPPO F5 could be housing an elongated display. This could be reason why it does not house a fingerprint sensor on the frontside.

It appears that the OPPO F5 has a 6-inch display that supports a full HD+ resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 pixels and produces an aspect ratio of 18:9. Other specifications of the smartphone are under the wraps.

Since the Chinese manufacturer is openly advertising in Philippines, the OPPO F5 is pegged to launch in October. The company is going to open an OPPO shop at the aforementioned mall in the next month. The inauguration of the smartphone is speculated to coincide with the arrival of OPPO F5.