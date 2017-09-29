Huawei’s Latest Video Teases The Mate 10’s AI Capabilities Like Never Before

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei Mobile has released a new video on its Twitter account which teases the Mate 10 that would be unveiled on October 16. This isn’t the first video the company is releasing which projects the capabilities and features of the Mate 10 and it wouldn’t be the last we would be seeing before October 16. But the video is arguably different because it teases the artificial intelligence piloted by the Kirin 970 chip which the Mate 10 features.

Delivering the ultimate experience, going beyond smart, using the transformative power of #AI. Welcome to intelligent. #HuaweiMate10 pic.twitter.com/u9yD1mhdYy — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 29, 2017

The video teases the Mate 10 as being not just a smartphone but that it sees, thinks and learns like humans. It further projects the device as coming with built-in AI and thus it goes more than being a smartphone but is an intelligence machine. The teaser still boils down to the AI-capable Kirin 970 chip but it looks promising to see what functions the AI co-ordinates. An earlier teaser had tipped the AI to be more than just a voice prompt, so it is likely going to offer more functions than the likes of Samsung’s Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa and their ilks.

The Huawei Mate 10 promises to be a stunner both on the design and other hardware. The Mate 10 would have a full-screen design but with a considerable amount of bezels and a physical home button but its co-traveller, the Mate 10 Pro is expected with a bezel-less design. The Mate 10 is expected with a 5.99-inch 2k EntireView display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It will get its juice from a 4200mAh battery with fast charging support and would be available in three variants with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. On the other hand, the Mate 10 Pro will feature a 6.0-inch 2K display with a similar 18:9 aspect ratio. Just like the Mate 10, it will have an IP67 certification and of course would be powered by a Kirin 970 chip, same as the Mate 10. The Mate 10 is also expected to pack a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, curved edges and almost 90% screen-to-body ratio. The Mate 10 Pro will also get its juice from a 4,200mAH battery.

