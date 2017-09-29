HTC U11 Plus Reportedly Launching in Q4 2017, Key Specs Revealed Again

The recent deal with Google and the cash starved HTC has resulted in the acquiring of around 2,000 engineers of the Taiwanese company. However, HTC has not sold its smartphone brand to Google and it will continue to manufacture more phones.

The rumor mill has revealed that HTC will be releasing couple of smartphones before the end of the year. One of them is speculated as a flagship phone that is likely to debut as HTC U11 Plus. A recent report had revealed that the HTC U11 Plus would be unveiled on Nov. 11. Fresh information coming from industry insiders claim that the HTC U11 Plus would be arriving as an upgraded version of the HTC U11 flagship that was launched in May this year..

The new report also corroborates on the fact that the HTC U11 Plus flagship would be coming with 5.99-inch Quad HD display and it will be fueled by Snapdragon 835. It is speculated to feature a 12-megapixel rear snapper, 8-megapixel, 64 GB and 128 GB storage models. There is no confirmation on whether it will be coming with Android 8.0 Oreo preinstalled.

Previous reports have revealed that the HTC U11 Plus is codenamed as Ocean Master. Since it is an enhanced version of HTC U11, it is rumored to feature a squeezable frame. The Taiwanese company is also expected to launch other smartphones such as Ocean Lite, Ocean Harmony, HTC U11 Life and its Android One are also speculated to launch before the end of 2017.

