Cubot Note Plus Camera Samples Show Powerful Front & Rear Cameras

The second half of the year is usually a busy time for smartphone OEMs, with almost all the brands lining up one final push for an opportunity to grab a slice of the market share especially since the end of the year usually sees a surge in e-commerce. Cubot Note Plus is Cubot’s own offering which would go official any moment for now.

Cubot Note Plus is a smartphone packing a unique and potentially powerful camera combination. The device features a 16MP HD camera at the rear and also sports a 16MP HD camera at the front. These cameras are tipped to offer pictures and video capture with vivid clarity. The main camera at the rear uses the SONY Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a large f/2. 2 aperture. In the strong sunlight, the photo shoots show a sense of hierarchy. The following are some camera samples shot by the Note Plus.

Blur background picture:

The front-facing 16MP camera will achieve automatically beauty function in selfie mode. It supports facial recognition and real-time filter effects, you will fall in love with selfies. Let’s check the pictures comparison:

Apart from the large pixel camera, the Cubot Note Plus also features a 5.5-inch IPS display with a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080p) with 424 ppi. The display has a larger view angle, the colour is more real, and it supports power saving. It‘s a luminous screen and has an eye-care mode which dims the brightness to soothe the condition. There is also colour temperature adjustment. If you like watching videos and reading, this phone will satisfy you.

We are not sure when the Cubot Note Plus will officially go on sale or when pre-sale will commence. But the Note Plus presale is expected to begin at the beginning of October, So stay tuned. You can visit Cubot’s official website for the Note Plus to find out more.