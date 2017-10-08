Meiigoo S8 Presale Begins On October 9, Dual Cameras and 18:9 Display for $169.99

The Meiigoo S8 is a full-screen smartphone inspired by the Samsung Galaxy S8. Meigoo isn’t hiding where the design inspiration comes from and it is even evident from the name. The Meiigoo S8 packs impressive features for less than half the price of the Galaxy S8 though.

For $169.99, the Meiigoo S8 sports a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 3D glass on top. It is powered by the MT6750T processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The Meiigoo S8 has two camera at the back. There is a primary 13MP f/2.2 sensor paired with a 5MP sensor for adding depth of field effect. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor. There is a 3000mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The S8 also comes with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Meiigoo S8 is a dual SIM phone (hybrid -nano only) with the tray at the top of the phone. It has a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom and surprisingly, comes with a USB Type-C port.

Meiigoo has done a nice job with respect to the design of the S8. The metal frame is just 3mm thin and the back has a mirror finish. The latter is a mixed bag though as while light bouncing off it may look good, it will also be a fingerprint magnet judging from the other phones we have seen employ this design. The phone comes in champagne gold, black, and blue.

For the duration of the pre-sale period which begins tomorrow and runs till October 15, the Meiigoo S8 will sell for $169.99 before returning to its original price of $199.99. Orders made within the period will also be entitled to a $49.99 gift bag which contains a wide-angle lens, a fill light, a Bluetooth headset and a ring holder.

You can find more info about the Meiigoo S8 here.