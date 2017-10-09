blackview bv4000 pro discount

EXCLUSIVE: This Is The OnePlus 5T With A Tall 6-inch 18:9 Display

NewsOneplusTop Stories

by Joe ago 8

Share50
+1
Share1
Pin
Shares 51

The OnePlus 5 has been selling well for the past four months, but it looks like a successor is already on its way. Our source reveals to us that a new model, which will go by the name of the OnePlus 5T will release in November 2017. This is very similar to what OnePlus did in 2016, releasing the OnePlus 3T just five months after the OnePlus 3.

So, what’s new in the OnePlus 5T?

At this moment, we have only a few details about the upcoming model. The biggest upgrade is said to be in the display department, with the company bumping up the screen size on the 5T model to 6-inches with 2160 x 1080p resolution, thereby making it an 18:9 smartphone. Major manufacturers, including ones like Vivo have released 18:9 flagship smartphones this year, so it makes sense for OnePlus to jump on the tall display bandwagon with a new model. But the OnePlus 5 is already up to date with powerful specs, so it will be interesting to see if there are any other upgrades in the new model’s specifications.

OnePlus 5T Render Gizmo

We have also got a low resolution render of the OnePlus 5T model. We can’t deny that the phone seems to draw its inspiration from the Galaxy S8 on the front. The bezels are thin on the top as well as the bottom and the 18:9 aspect ratio is evident from the taller than usual design. What’s even more interesting is that the sides look curved. Our source couldn’t confirm whether the phone has a curved edge display, so we can’t be sure of it right now. The render looks identical to the recently leaked OPPO F5, but our source claims that this is what the OnePlus 5T will look like as well, at least from the front.

While OnePlus is yet to confirm the launch of a new model, there are indications that a new model could be on its way. The OnePlus 5 is already out of stock in many countries right now.

Our source has been reliable in the past, so we are 80% sure that this information will turn out to be true. The internet has been silent about the existence of the OnePlus 5T so far, therefore we’ll have to wait and see whether more details emerge in the coming weeks. The launch is said to be around early November, so there isn’t a lot of time left for its official unveil.

 

 

Buy Chuwi Surbook

Related posts

  • androwin

    Only design difference will not make a big change for this company and I’ll repeat:

    Competitors have many advantages over these guys, like LG, Samsung, Huawei and Sony… for example they all have headphone jack (ok, check. OP support it) AND microSD card slot (needed for both storage expansion and for faster file transferring between devices). They don’t have a chance unless they add same features + more (wireless charging/water resistance/dual-speakers/IR blaster etc..) it’s the only way for them to win more customers… Other than that they will not get near the big boys.

    • balcobomber25

      “Other than that they will not get near the big boys.”

      You use the word “big boy” but you mention LG and Sony. Neither of those companies are “big boys”. The LG G6 was a flop and failed to meet LG’s target of 2 million sales. Sony sold a total of 14.6 million phones total in 2016. The “big boy” companies sell more phones than that in a month. OnePlus isn’t trying to compete with Samsung or Huawei, that’s why they sell their flagship for hundreds less than both of those companies.

    • ibuprofène

      who care about micro sd when u have 64go on,the phone and about jack when you have usb C which give better sound..

  • Nadav

    This is the Oppo F5 you fuc*ing id*ots, that picture is all over the web already. Just google “Oppo F5” and see for yourself.

    • Axes

      and the OP5 is Oppo R11 so I don’t find that impossible for OP5T to look like this

      • Nadav

        That exact same photo with the exact wallpaper is the Oppo F5. There could be a OnePlus 5T that looks similar, but it doesn’t make the article less fake.

    • Yes, Oneplus has same part suppliers with Oppo, so it’s possible 🙂

    • Daniel McDermott

      It says right in the article the source claims the front is near identical to the F5. They’re the same company, so it wouldn’t be a shocker if they have similarities.

51 Shares
Share50
Tweet
+1
Share1
Pin