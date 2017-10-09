BlackBerry Motion Officially Unveiled with IP67 Body, 4,000mAh Battery

TCL has officially introduced the BlackBerry Motion smartphone today. It was unveiled through the GITEX Technology Week that is going on in Dubai, UAE. The BlackBerry Motion is a mid-range smartphone that comes with an all-touch display, water-resistant chassis and huge battery.

BlackBerry Motion Specifications and Features

The BlackBerry Motion does not feature a physical QWERTY keyboard. Hence, the frontside of the phone is occupied by a premium anti-scratch LCD display of 5.5 inches that produces a full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The power-efficient Snapdragon 625 chipset is present under the hood of the phone along with 4 GB of RAM. The native storage available on the phone is 32 GB.

The presence of 4,000mAh battery makes it the largest battery smartphone from BlackBerry. With Quick Charge 3.0 onboard, the handset can be charged to 50 percent in 40 minutes. The Home button present below the display is embedded with a fingerprint scanner.

The BlackBerry Motion comes pre-installed with Android 7.1 Nougat OS and it is going to receive the latest Android 8.0 Oreo update in 2018. A feature called Locker allow users to securely store their documents and photos on the native storage and make use of a PIN code or fingerprint scanner to access them. The Locker Mode allow users to save captured photos to the internal storage without sending to the cloud.

The Convenience Key is enabled with four customizable profiles such as Home, Car, Office and User. These can be automatically activated through a home Wi-Fi network, in-car Bluetooth, BlackBerry Hub synced meetings or frequently used apps.

For photography, the BlackBerry Motion is fitted with a f/2.0 aperture 12-megapixel snapper. The frontside of the phone includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is the first BlackBerry branded phone to come with IP67 certified body. The handset features an aluminum frame and soft texture on its rear for better grip. It includes connectivity features like 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C, dual-SIM support, 4G and Wi-Fi.

BlackBerry Motion Pricing and Availability

Starting from today, the BlackBerry Motion is available on pre-orders in UAE with a pricing of Dh 1,699 (~$462) and in Saudi Arabia for 1,699 Riyal (~$453). As far as the global release of the smartphone is concerned, TCL has only revealed that it will be made available to select markets.

