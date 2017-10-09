Vivo X20 Now Comes In A Special Black And Gold Color Variant, Specs Remains Same

Vivo X20 smartphone was launched last month, having some of the most popular features that are in demand. After seeing the response to the phone and the sales figures during the National Day in China, the company has now announced a new variant of the smartphone.

Making an announcement on the micro-blogging portal weibo, Vivo has launched a new Black & Gold color variant of its X20 smartphone. This new model is priced at 3398 Yuan, around 300 Yuan more than the regular price of X20 which is available in Gold, Rose Gold and Matte Black colors.

The smartphone comes in Black color with some elements of Gold color. The Vivo branding on the back of the phone, the camera module, and the fingerprint sensor have gold-colored embellishments.

Most of the specifications of this new model remain same as of original. The device comes with a 6.01-inch display and a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9, and the screen covers almost 85% of the body on the front side.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. It has 4GB of RAM, just like the original model, along with 128GB of internal storage. While the original device had 64GB storage variant, this special edition lacks the 64GB variant.

The camera setup also remains the same. It boasts a dual camera setup at back, featuring a 12-megapixel primary lens and a 5-megapixel secondary lens. The phone also has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone, which runs on FunTouch OS based on Android 7.1 Nougat, is powered by a 3,245mAh battery. The smartphone is expected to go on sale from tomorrow.

