Real Images and Video of Apple iPhone X Leaked Before Official Pre-Orders

At the launch event of iPhone X, Apple had made it official that its pre-orders will begin on Oct. 27. Few photos and a video of what appears to be a real iPhone X have now already appeared on Reddit.

The first image shows the lock screen of the iPhone X and the home screen can be seen in the second image. Since the screen of the iPhone X shows a date of Sept. 30, it appears that these images were snapped in the previous month.

The “Confidential and Proprietary” disclaimer text present at the bottom of the lock screen suggests that the handset has a special build of iOS onboard. Hence, it indicates that the person who has leaked these images and video could be an Apple employee. The rear image of the iPhone X shows its sleek design and the vertically stacked dual cameras.

The video of the iPhone X only lasts for 9 seconds and it shows the live wallpaper in action. The live wallpaper in the video feature red bubbles of different sizes floating on a rich black background. The black color is so rich that the notch present at the top of the phone is almost invisible. The video can be viewed through the source link.

The pre-orders of iPhone X is slated to begin later in this month. Recent reports have revealed that the smartphone is being manufactured in limited quantity since Apple is reportedly struggling with the production of the TrueDepth camera system.

During the unveil event of the iPhone X, the Cupertino company had confirmed that its shipments will begin on Nov. 3, but a recent report has claimed that the shipment of the first 1 million iPhone X units will begin in December. Some reports have also claimed that the iPhone X shipments will begin in February or March next year. If Apple is unable to meet the promise of releasing the iPhone X on Nov. 3, the company may issue an official statement on the delayed shipments by the end of this month.

The iPhone X was unveiled as the tenth anniversary iPhone from the company. The 64 iPhone X carries a pricing of $999 and its 256 GB model is priced at $1,199.

(source 1, 2)