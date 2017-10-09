Honor 7X Appears on Geekbench, Reveals Kirin 659 & 4 GB RAM

Honor has confirmed that it will be unveiling the Honor 7X smartphone on Oct. 11. It seems that the Honor 7X is being tested to check its performance before it official launch as it has allegedly appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site.

A smartphone labelled as “Huawei BND-AL10” has been spotted on the benchmarking platform. Rumors have revealed that the smartphone is codenamed as Bond and its 3C certification has revealed BND-AL10 and BND-TL10 model numbers. The Geekbench listing has also revealed that Honor 7X is running on Android 7.0 Nougat and it is powered by an octa-core processor along with 4 GB of RAM. Previous reports have revealed that the all-new Kirin 659 chipset would be fueling the Honor 7X.

On single-core test, the handset has scored 909 points and in multi-core test, it has recorded a score of 3159. This shows that the Honor 7X will be a mid-range phone. The Kirin 659 will be an enhanced version of Kirin 658 that powers phones like Huawei P10 Lite and Huawei Nova Youth.

The recently launched Huawei Honor 9i (also known as Maimang 6 and Nova 2i in other markets) is also fueled by the new Kirin 659 chipset. It is a 16nm chipset that features four cores of Cortex A53 running at 2.36 GHz and four cores of Cortex A51 clocking at 1.7 GHz. It includes Mali T830 MP2 graphics.

The rumor mill has already leaked its specifications and pricing. Since it is speculated to launch as a budget-friendly phone with dual rear cameras, it is expected to rival with Xiaomi Mi 5X. Like the Honor 6X, the Honor 7X is also rumored to be available for buying outside China.

