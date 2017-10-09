Google Responds on Why it Decided to Axe 3.5mm Audio Jack on Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

The original Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones feature 3.5mm audio jack. However, the recently unveiled Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones do not feature it. Soon after the unveiling of the Pixel 2 duo, the removal of the 3.5mm audio jack on the Pixel 2 duo was met heavy criticism on Google’s Product Forums. Orrin Hancock, the official Community Manager of Google for Nexus/Pixel products responded to the criticism by saying that the USB-C port is a headphone jack and the company decided to remove the 3.5mm audio jack in order to deliver superior audio and digital experience.

According to Hancock, the axing of 3.5mm audio jack is a move towards bezel-less future and it is becoming a common feature on some of the best phones and laptops available today. The USB-C port on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is the only port available for connecting a wired earphone and a charger. In other words, users can’t charge the Pixel 2 or 2 XL and listen to music simultaneously.

When forum users cited the above issue, Google’s staff advised Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users to either avail dongles or Bluetooth headphones or ear buds. Hancock has even provided a list of Google branded and Made for Google headsets for Pixel 2 and 2 XL. He has also suggested users to purchase USB-C headphones that support digital audio. Hence, both the Pixel 2 phones do not support analog audio.

The box package of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL include an adapter that can be used on a 3.5mm headphone to connect it to a USB-C port. When Apple had axed 3.5mm audio jack on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus last year, Google mocked at it by using a tagline “3.5mm audio jack – satisfyingly not new” for the original Pixel and Pixel XL phones. And now, Google has taken the same path as it has removed the 3.5mm audio jack on Pixel 2 phones.

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are currently available on pre-orders. In the U.S., both the smartphones will start shipping from Oct. 19.

