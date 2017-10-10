HP Pro X3 Will Come With Snapdragon 820 and Cost As Much As $650

Last year , HP released the Elite X3 – a Windows 10 phablet with flagship specs. There were reports that HP was working on a successor early this year but had to cancel it due to Microsoft’s lack of interest in Windows Phone. HP decided to then put Android on the successor instead.

However, it appears that it will not be a successor but the Elite X3 with Android on it and a few changes in terms of specs. The device is expected to launch as the HP Pro X3 and Roland Quandt has revealed details about the specs and pricing.

HP Pro x3 (Android based derivate of the Elite x3) has/had (uncertain if cancelled or not) Snapdragon 820 + 3GB RAM + 32GB flash. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) October 10, 2017

The Elite X3 launched with a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Those specs are more than sufficient for a Windows Phone device and for Android too. That’s why HP sees no need to upgrade the hardware.

The HP Pro X3 will come with the same Snapdragon 820 processor but with 3GB of RAM and half the storage. There is no mention of the rest of the specs but if HP is keeping everything else then it should have a 5.96-inch display with a 1440 x 2560 resolution.

32GB might be small but the Elite X3 has a hybrid SIM slot which let’s you swap the second SIM slot for a 256GB capacity MicroSD card. Rear camera is a 16MP f/2.2 sensor and there is an 8MP sensor for selfies.

There is a 3.5mm audio jack, Bang and Olufsen audio enhancement, stereo speakers, fingerprint scanner, iris scanner and a Type-C 3.0 USB port. You also get a 4150mAh battery, an IP67 rating, and MIL-STD 810G certification. The Elite X3 also has support for a desk dock but its unknown if HP will customize it for Android.

All that for about £500/€550/$650 according to a retailer says Roland Quandt. This is way less than the €829 launch price of the Elite X

To be honest, these specs are flagship level save for the aging Snapdragon 820 SoC which might affect the success of the HP Pro X3.

