Honor 7X is Official: Full-Screen Display, Kirin 659 & ¥1299 (~$200) Starting Price

After a year, Huawei has released a successor to the Honor 6X. The Honor 7X brings a bunch of upgrades and an entirely new design but makes sure to keep the dual cameras of its predecessor.

Honor 7X Design

The Honor 7X has a metal unibody similar to that of the Honor 8 Pro but with a few changes. The dual camera has moved from the vertical setup of the Honor 6X to a horizontal one. The sensors sit along the antenna line along with the LED flash in an attractive fashion.

The fingerprint scanner is rear-mounted and that’s not because Honor is trying to keep it in the same spot as that of the 6X but because there is no space in front for it thanks to the 5.93-inch 18:9 display. The bezels are not super thin but are significantly reduced. Overall, this is a huge improvement over the 6X.

Honor 7X Specs

The 5.933” screen has a 2160 x 1080 resolution. Like the Maimang 6, Huawei’s other 18:9 smartphone, the Honor 7X is powered by the Kirin 659. There is 4GB of RAM and buyers will be able to choose from 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB of storage.

The processor is not the only feature the Honor 7X shares with the Maimang 6, its dual rear cameras are also the same 16MP + 2MP configuration. However, it doesn’t get dual front cameras but a single 8MP sensor instead along with a LED flash.

There is dual SIM support (hybrid, nano only & 256GB max. card), Bluetooth 4.1, and Wi-Fi. The battery capacity is still 3340mAh and can be recharged via the micro USB port at the bottom. Sitting on the left of the port is a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Honor 7X runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with EMUI 5.1 on top. It is 7.6mm thick and weighs 165g.

Honor 7X Price

The Honor 7X is available in Gold, Blue, and Black. The 32GB variant will sell for ¥1699 (~$200), the 64GB version will cost ¥1699 (~$260) and the 128GB model will have a ¥1999 (~$304) price tag. It will be available on Vmall, JD.com, Suning, and Tmall as from 17th of October. A free TPU case will come with the phone.