Nubia Z17S Launched In China With Bezel-Less Display And Four Cameras

Today, at a press event in Beijing, China, Nubia has launched its latest smartphone — Nubia Z17S, along with Nubia Z17 MiniS.

The Nubia Z17S comes with a bezel-less full-screen display, which has become a norm these days. Almost every company is now coming out with a bezel-less smartphone — a trend that started with Xiaomi Mi MIX.

It comes with a 5.73-inch display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels and pixel density of 403ppi. The screen has an aspect ratio of about 17:9 and sports DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, with colour saturation of 96 percent.

There is a layer of Gorilla Glass 4 on top of the display for added protection. To make space for the bigger display, the company’s trademark red-circled home button has been removed.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm‘s flagship Snapdragon 835 octa-core 64-bit processor, clocked at 2.45GHz along with Adreno 540 GPU. The device is available in two variants — one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while other with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Camera department has been the strength of Nubia’s smartphones, and this one too follows the suit. The phone features four cameras — two at the back and two at front.

The Nubia Z17S comes with a dual camera setup at the back. It has a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 23-megapixel auxiliary camera. It has 1.4-micron pixels, f/1.8 aperture, and 6P optical lens. The camera supports 2X optical zoom and 10X digital zoom. It comes with additional features such as 3D noise reduction. It comes with a layer of sapphire protection lens.



The camera comes with the all-new NeoVision 7.0 image engine. It has AI Portrait mode — an algorithm for personality learning for additional features such as face recognition, edge processing, 3D beauty, level enhancement, among others.

On the front, it features a 5-megapixel dual camera setup with an 80-degrees wide angle lens and f/2.2 aperture. It also supports background blur and beauty mode along with multi-effect filter.

The phone supports 4G LTE along with the usual set of connectivity options, which includes Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth, NFC and GPS. There is one port on the device — USB Type C.

It is powered by a 3,100mAh non-removable battery which supports 26W fast charging that can charge the phone up to 50% in 25 minutes. Even though the battery capacity is smaller, the company claims that it can last for up to one and a half day as it is optimized by NeoPower 3.0 — a power saving technology.

The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of Nubia Z17S is priced at 2,999 Yuan, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs 3,999 Yuan. It comes in two colour options — Black Gold and Blue. The phone is available for pre-order and will go on sale from 19th October.