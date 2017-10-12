Nubia Z17miniS is Official: Brings Color Gradient 3D Glass, 6GB RAM & Snapdragon 653 Chipset

Early today in Shenzhen, Nubia unveiled a new smartphone – the Nubia Z17miniS. The new device packs impressive specs that put it in the upper mid-range category and also features a familiar design.

Nubia Z17miniS Design

The phone is a mixture of metal and glass. The back is a 3D glass that curves to fit your palm that is specially made. Nubia says it is the industry’s first to use a color gradient process that is time consuming with a yield of less than 5%.

Between the two sheets of glass is a metal frame. This is a Nubia phone and there are some signature designs like the red accents around the rear cameras and the red holo circle on the home button. In all fairness, the Nubia Z17miniS is a beauty.

Nubia Z17miniS Specs

The Z17miniS has a 5.2-inch FHD in-cell display supplied by JDI with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is 6GB of RAM on board paired with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 mobile platform and an Adreno 510 GPU.

The 28nm octa-core CPU is the successor to the Snapdragon 652 and brings a faster modem and a higher clockspeed. There is 64GB of built-in storage with no option for expansion.

Nubia has equipped the Z17miniS with four cameras – two on each side. The rear cameras are two Sony IMX258 13MP sensors in the monochrome + RGB configuration. Aperture size is F/2.2 and there is PDAF and a dual LED (dual-tone) flash.

The dual front cameras is a combination of a 16MP F/2.0 and a 5MP F/2.2 wide-angle sensor. It lacks a dedicated LED flash but the screen lights up for brighter selfies. There is beauty adjustment and real-time bokeh effect along with Nubia’s NeoVision 7.0 camera software.

The Z17 MiniS comes with a 3200mAh non-removable battery which Nubia claims should last 1.41 days. Beneath the screen is a home button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner along with NFC with support for bus payment. It has dual band Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 4.1, and a USB Type-C port. Sadly, it doesn’t have a 3.5mm audio jack.

The phone also comes with Smart PA technology for improved audio quality. The Nubia Z17miniS measures 147.5 x 71.2 x 7.6 mm and weighs 155g.

Nubia Z17miniS Price and Availability

The Nubia Z17miniS comes in Black Gold, Deep Blue, and Aegean Blue. It will go on sale on the 19th of October at 10:00 AM for ¥1999 (~$305).