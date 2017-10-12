Essential Phone Now Available in Pure White

When the Essential Phone launched, it was revealed it will be available in Black Moon, Pure White, Ocean Depths and Stellar Gray. When it finally went on sale, only the black variant was available with a promise to release the white variant soon. Last night, Essential announced that buyers could now purchase the Pure White model.

The Pure White Essential Phone is now available on Essential.com. It is said to be available on Amazon, BestBuy, and Sprint too according to the tweet from the official account. However, Amazon still says shipping is within a month or two, and BestBuy says coming soon. Sprint, on the other hand says it is sold out. I guess they have probably not updated the stores yet. The price is still $699 if you want the unlocked version or $33/month if you are buying on contract.

Apart from the ceramic rear that is white and the titanium frame that is silver, both phones are identical when placed side by side face up. That’s because the front is also black. However, all the accessories are white.

The Essential Phone has a 5.71-inch tri bezel-less display with a cut-out at the top for the front camera. It has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and is powered by the Snapdragon 835.

It has dual rear cameras – both are 13MP sensors in the monochrome + RGB configuration and an 8MP front facing camera. Battery capacity is 3,040mAh and there is a USB Type-C port. The Essential Phone also has two magnetic pin connectors on the back for attaching modules such as a 4K 360° camera.

Essential failed to mention when the Stellar Gray and Ocean Depths color variants will be available.

