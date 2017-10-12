Huawei Mate 10 Pro Render Surfaces Featuring A Smart Pen

Huawei is all set to launch its Mate 10 smartphone series on October 16. A couple of days ago, the promotional posters of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro got leaked and now Evan Blass has posted press renders of the same.

Evan posted a render of the Mate 10 Pro in Black colour, which shows the phone’s front panel as well as the back panel. Apart from Huawei branding, there is a dual camera setup at the back with Leica branding and a fingerprint sensor just below it. On the front, it features a bezel-less full-screen display.

In the latest render that Even Blass posted on Twitter, the smartphone is showcased in Blue colour. However, the interesting part is that the phone is shown next to a stylus pen drawing something on a notebook. The stylus pen and the notebook appears to be Moleskine’s Smart Writing Set.

This could mean that Huawei has entered into a partnership with Moleskine for some kind of promotional bundle with Mate 10 Pro. However, we are not sure about it and this is just a speculation.

It’s unlikely that the company would include such accessory to be bundled with the Mate 10 Pro at no extra cost, but expect some sort of a combo discount.

The Smart Writing Set consists of three objects — Paper Tablet notebook, Smart Pen+, and a companion app. It enables users to digitally edit and share whatever user creates on paper in real-time without taking a photo, uploading files, or scanning documents.

The Huawei Mate 10 Pro will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor. It is expected to come in four configurations — 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/256GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

It will run latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, with the new version of Emotion UI on top. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, with support for fast charging.

The phone is expected to come in different colour options, including Black, Blue, Rose Gold and Coffee Brown. It will launch on October 16, along with Mate 10, Mate 10 Lite and Mate 10 Porsche Edition.

The pricing of Mate 10 Pro is expected to start from 5,499 Yuan for the base model and could go up to 7,499 Yuan for the top-end variant.

