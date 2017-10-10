Huawei Mate 10 Pro Promotional Poster Gets Leaked Ahead Of October 16 Launch

As the launch of Huawei’s Mate 10 series of smartphones is drawing near, more leaks related to its devices are surfacing online. Just after we reported about the leak of Huawei Mate 10’s specifications earlier today, the promotional poster of its bigger sibling — Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been leaked.

The poster, which appears to have been shot from a display board of a shop, shows the back panel of the upcoming smartphone in Rose Gold colour.

So far, through leaks and rumours, we know that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will come with a metal build, which is speculated to be an unibody design.

Earlier, it was reported that the Mate 10 Pro will feature an “EntireView” QHD display with screen resolution of 1440 x 2180 pixels. However, the recent development suggests that it won’t feature QHD display. Instead, the phone will have a Full HD 1080p display.

If it does come with a Full HD display, the device will be a downgrade, at least in terms of display technology, as its predecessor — Mate 9 Pro came with a QHD display.

The phone will have a near bezel-less display with 18:9 ratio. It also seems that the phone will come with a dual camera setup on the back, with Leica branding. While one lens will be of 20-megapixel, the other one will be of 23-megapixel.

Under the hood, the Mate 10 Pro will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 970 processor. It is expected to come in four configurations — 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 6GB RAM/256GB storage, and 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

The Mate 10 Pro is also expected to run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, with the new version of Emotion UI on top. The smartphone will be powered by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, with support for fast charging.

The smartphone will come in different colour options, including Black, Blue, Rose Gold and Coffee Brown. Huawei Mate 10 Pro will launch on October 16, along with Mate 10, Mate 10 Lite and Mate 10 Porsche Edition. The pricing of Mate 10 Pro is expected to start from 5,499 Yuan for the base model and could go up to 7,499 Yuan for the top-end variant.

