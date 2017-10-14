Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Update Brings Android Oreo to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In its bid to stick to its schedule of updating its devices to Android Oreo before the end of the year, OnePlus has released an Android 8.0 open beta update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

The update is beta version 25 for the OnePlus 3 and beta version 16 for the OnePlus 3T. Apart from upgrading the OS to 8.0, it also brings September’s security patch.

The change-log mentions that users will get features such as picture-in-picture mode, autofill, smart text selection, and notification dots. In addition to those is a redesigned quick settings and the ability to upload photos directly to Shot on OnePlus.

Some known issues listed are a slower fingerprint sensor, no shortcut access to Google Photos, and stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth.

If you are interested, you can grab the downloads for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. File size is 1.49GB for each one of them. Let us know how it feels and if there are any bugs or features you like.

