Xiaomi Mi 6C Render Leaked Showing Dual Camera Setup

Xiaomi is allegedly working on a stripped down version of its Mi 6 smartphone. An upcoming smartphone from the company has been leaked, which is believed to be the Xiaomi Mi 6C.

The leaked photo reveals that the phone will feature a dual camera setup at the back, placed horizontally at the top left corner. The front side of the phone shows that Xiaomi has opted to offer fullscreen design, with minimal bezels.

There is also a home button on the front, which will also act as a fingerprint sensor. Earlier leak related to the smartphone had revealed that it will feature a double-sided 2.5D curved glass. It is expected to come with 5.15-inch Full HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

For the dual camera setup at the back, it is speculated to have a 12-megapixel primary camera with Sony IMX386 CMOS sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth of field sensor. The smartphone will come in two variants — 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

The latest leak also reveals that the phone will be powered by Xiaomi‘s own Surge S2 octa-core processor. Notably, the Surge S2 is the successor of the Surge S1 — launched along with Mi 5C.

Xiaomi’s Surge S2 chipset is produced using the 16nm process node and is configured as octa-core with four Cortex-A73 clocked at 2.2 GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The leak also suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 6C will be priced at 1,699 Yuan for the base model. Currently, there is no information available regarding the phone’s launch or availability.

