New Details Reveal Helio P40 Will Be MediaTek’s Savior Next Year

Mediatek is working on a new chip for mid-range phones. The octa-core chip called the Helio P40 will be built using TSMC’s 12nm process.

New report from Taiwan says the Helio P40 will be the semiconductor manufacturer’s savior chip come next year. This is because of its pricing which is between $11 – $12. It will take on Qualcomm’s own equivalent chip currently called the Snapdragon 660 Lite which will cost about $15.

Due to the lesser price of the Helio P40, MediaTek will be able to grab a higher market share and increase its shipment from 15% this year to 25% next year. MediaTek says OPPO, Meizu, and Xiaomi have signed up for the Helio P40

The source also mentioned a new upper mid-range chip from Qualcomm called the Snapdragon 670. The 10nm chipset will be the choice of several Chinese manufacturers for their mid-range flagships.

