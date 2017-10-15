Huawei Mate 10 Chinese and European Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch

Come tomorrow, Huawei will unveil the Mate 10 line in Munich, Germany. The Chinese manufacturer is expected to reveal four phones in all – the Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Lite, and the Mate 10 Porsche Edition. Price details of three variants of the Mate 10 have surfaced ahead of the launch.

The three variants are 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Sources say the 4GB RAM model is the Mate 10, the 6GB RAM version is the Pro version, and the Porsche Edition gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. However, we advice you take it with a pinch of salt.

According to the source that leaked the prices, the 4GB model is said to cost €599 (~¥4662) while the 6GB RAM version will retail for €799 (~¥6219) in Europe. The 8GB RAM edition will have a €1199 (¥9332) price tag.

Back home in China, they will carry less expensive tags. The 4GB edition will sell for ¥4299 (€552), 6GB RAM variant will have a ¥5499 (€705) price tag, and the 8GB RAM model will sell for ¥9299 (~¥1194).

The Mate 10 will come with the new Kirin 970 processor with the exception of the Lite model which will have a Kirin 659 SoC. They will pack dual rear cameras, and launch with EMUI 6.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

