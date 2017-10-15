Leaked Redmi 5A Official Poster Reveals It Will Have 8-days Standby, Come With MIUI 9

A leaked image of the Redmi 5A has surfaced online. The image is actually a spy photo of an official poster and does reveal the design and some details of the phone.

First, the design of the Redmi 5A isn’t very different from that of the Redmi 4A. Though it appears to feature a metal body in place of the plastic one of the 4A. There are two antenna lines at the top with the LED flash and rear camera sitting in between them. There is also a speaker grille at the back.

The text on at the base of the image mentions the phone will have an 8-day standby battery life and will weigh 137g. These info reinforce the catch phrase on the poster that roughly translates into “Lightweight and Long Battery Life”. Although the Redmi 5A is heavier than the Redmi 4A which weighs 131.5g and even comes with a larger 3,120mAh battery.

The poster also confirms that the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and will come with MIUI 9 pre-installed.

TENAA listing revealed the Redmi 5A will have a 5” HD display and feature a Snapdragon 425 processor. It will come in 2GB of RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variants and have a 3,000mAh battery.

