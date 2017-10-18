Echo Horizon Exceeds Expectations in Europe, Horizon Lite Coming Soon

French smartphone manufacturer Echo launched the Horizon smartphone last month. The device which has a 18:9 display has exceeded expectations resulting in the company following with another model, the Horizon Lite.

The Horizon Lite has an aluminium build with a brushed metal finish. Though it has a full screen display, it still packs thick bezels at the top and bottom.

Like the name says, the Horizon Lite is a less powerful version of the Horizon. It keeps the 5.7-inch HD+ display but is now powered by the MT6737 SoC. RAM is down to 2GB and storage has been cut to 16GB.

The Horizon Lite has a single 8MP rear camera with a dual tone LED flash. Below the setup is a fingerprint scanner, and for selfies, the phone packs a 5MP camera.

There is a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano only) which lets users put a microSD card (32GB max) in the second SIM tray. It also has Bluetooth 4.0, single band Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port to recharge the 3,000mAh battery.

READ MORE: Echo Horizon with 18:9 aspect screen lands in Europe for €169.9

The Horizon Lite has support for FDD LTE bands 800/1600/2600. It measures 153.3 x 73.19 x 35 mm and comes in Titanium and Silver Gunmetal. Echo says it will sell for €129.99.