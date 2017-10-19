Huawei Mate 10 Pro AnTuTu Benchmarks Reveal Kirin 970 is a Worthy Rival for Snapdragon 835

The Kirin 970 chipset is an 10nm chipset that is integrated with an exclusive Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling AI capabilities. The beasty Kirin 970 powers the recently introduced Mate 10 series smartphones. The AnTuTu benchmarks of Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro that have surfaced recently indicate that the performance of the Kirin 970 is on par with Snapdragon 835.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro AnTuTu Benchmarks

The above image seems to show the AnTuTu benchmarks score of a Huawei phone with a model number of BLA-L29. The same model has been spotted with 6 GB of RAM multiples times on Geekbench over the past week. The BLA-L29 is the Mate 10 Pro and it has recorded an impressive score of 173,757 on AnTuTu.

The Mate 10 Pro has a 6-inch FHD+ OLED screen that offers an aspect ratio of 18:9. It includes 128 GB of storage. It has a 20-megapixel + 12-megapixel Leica certified dual rear cameras and is fueled by a 4,000mAh battery.

Huawei Mate 10 AnTuTu Benchmarks

The above image seems to belong to the regular Mate 10 as the model number of ALP-AL00 has appeared with 4 GB of RAM on the benchmarking site numerous times in the recent past. On AnTuTu, it has managed to score even higher with 176,174 points. Also, the listing shown in the above image seems to be authentic as the official AnTuTu site has the same listing sans the scores of Mate 10.

The Mate 10 has a 5.9-inch LCD screen that supports QHD resolution. It also features the same dual camera system and 4,000mAh battery that is available on the Mate 10 Pro.

Coming to the AnTuTu benchmarks, the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro have managed to list among the top 7 best performing smartphones. The Apple A11 Bionic chipset powered iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 are respectively leading AnTuTu benchmarks with respective scores of 212,728 and 205,386. The Snapdragon 835 powered OnePlus 5 and ZTE Nubia Z17 that have respectively scored 181,410 and 177,770 are ranking ahead of Mate 10.

The Mate 10 Pro is not present in the above list, but its score of 173,757 should land it behind HTC U11 that has a score of 175,970. The Mate 10 and 10 Pro are also ahead of SD 835 powered Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ on AnTuTu

The above ranking shows that the Kirin 970 powered Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro are scoring similar benchmark scores as Snapdragon 835 on AnTuTu. This indicates that Huawei has managed to create a beasty chipset that can rival with Snapdragon 835.

