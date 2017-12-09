Meizu 15 Plus Image Leaks: Similar Design To Xiaomi Mi MIX 2, ¥3499 Price

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Meizu will be 15 years next year and to celebrate its anniversary it will release a special edition phone. The only info we had until today of the phone, called the Meizu 15 Plus, is its release which is scheduled for Spring, and an image of its retail box. However, an image surfaced online today, giving us our first look at the upcoming flagship phone as well as revealing the price.

According to what’s in the image above, the Meizu 15 Plus will have a full-screen display with a tri-bezel-less design similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. The top bezel is super thin and doesn’t look like it houses the earpiece, but we can’t confirm it doesn’t have one until a clearer image surfaces.

The front camera and sensors are now housed on the lower bezel but they are not the only ones there. Rather than push the fingerprint scanner to the back like other manufacturers, Meizu has kept the mBack button in its usual position.

The back of the phone shows that the Meizu 15 Plus will come with dual rear cameras positioned vertically in the middle. Below the sensors is a flash and laser focus module in a ring design like that of the Meizu PRO 6. There is also the Meizu branding a few mm from the camera setup and an antenna line at the bottom.

The image also reveals the price of the phone. There are two prices which means there will be two variants that will most likely differ with respect to storage and probably RAM too.

The more expensive variant will cost ¥3499 (~$528) and the less expensive variant is said to be ¥2999 (~$453), which makes sense even though we can’t see the first figure.

There are still a bunch of important details we do not know such as the screen size, the processor type, and the camera configuration. Over the course of the next few weeks, we believe more info will be released.

What do you think of the design of the Meizu 15 Plus, hit or miss?

