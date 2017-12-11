Xiaomi Mi Note 2 (6GB + 128GB Version) Gets A 1000 Yuan Price Cut

Xiaomi launched the Mi Note 2 last year at the same time the revolutionary Mi Mix was announced. The Mi Note 2 features a flexible curved OLED display and the display was predicted to be a potential trend for the future. Although that ended up not happening, no thanks to Mi Mix, the flagship model still commands some admiration as a result of the sleek design and awesome specs it packs. The Note has since gotten a replacement in the Mi Note 3 but its price and sales have continued to stay strong. However, Suning Tesco has provided an attractive discount for the Mi Note 2 which removes a chunk from its price.

The Standard Edition of the Mi Note 2 with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM has for long remained at 2799 Yuan except for seasonal price cuts while the higher version with 6GB RAM + 128 GB ROM is priced at 3299 Yuan. All that has changed, perhaps temporarily, as JD is offering the Mi Note 2 (6GB + 128GB) version for 2299 Yuan (~$347) which is a 1,000 Yuan reduction from its original price.

No reason was given for the monstrous price cut, the biggest we are seeing for the Mi Note 2 but it seems to part of the 12.12 sales promo which commences tomorrow. The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 comes with a phablet-sized 5.7-inch dual curved display and a flagship Snapdragon 821 chipset. It is available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB versions. The device also packs a 4070mAh battery is more than you will find on similarly sized flagships and there is a 22.5MP rear shooter among other features.

