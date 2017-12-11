Vivo V5s Gets Another Price Cut In India, Now Costs Rs. 15,990

Vivo V5s smartphone, which was launched in May earlier this year in India, has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000. Prior to this price-cut, the smartphone had received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in July this year.

With this new price cut introduced on the device, the Vivo V5s will now be available for Rs. 15,990 in India. It appears that the China-based smartphone manufacturer is now looking to target the sub-15,000 market in India, which is currently being dominated by Xiaomi.

Xiaomi has also announced a price cut of Rs. 1,000 for its recently launched Mi A1 smartphone in the Indian market, bringing the effective price of the device down to Rs. 13,999.

The Vivo V5s features an aluminium body and comes with a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. On top of the display, there is a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection from minor scratches, along with a 2.5D curved glass.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek MT6750 octa-core processor, coupled with Mali-T860MP2 GPU. The smartphone includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot, allowing users to expand storage capacity up to 256GB. The phone also packs a custom AK4376 Hi-Fi audio chip, for enhanced audio performance.

As of the photography department, the device packs a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel shooter, which is capable of shooting Full HD video at 30fps. The front camera packs a Sony IMX376 sensor and features f/2.0 aperture and 5P lens.

The phone comes pre-loaded with FunTouch OS 3.0, which is based on Android Marshmallow operating system. This is quite disappointing given that the Android 8.0 Oreo has already been launched. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB OTG. The device is powered by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.