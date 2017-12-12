Meizu Records Significant Jump in Sales of M6 Note Following Price Cut

Meizu announced a price cut for the M6 Note last week, slashing up to ¥300 on all variants. It appears the price cut had the desired effect as an official report says combined sales from the Meizu store, JD.com, Lynx, and Suning increased by 1000% on the first day (December 5).

Meizu also released more stats. It said following the launch of the M6 Note, more than 60% of the brand’s new users are owners of the M6 Note, 40% of which are females compared to past figures which was 2 females for every 8 males. Meizu also revealed that Guangdong, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang Provinces have the highest number of purchases.

The Meizu M6 Note comes in five different variants and each one got a price slash. The 3GB + 16GB variant which originally sold for ¥1099 is now available for ¥899; the 3GB + 32GB variant priced at ¥1299 is now ¥999; the 4GB + 32G version now sells for ¥1299 instead of ¥1499; the 4GB + 64GB and the One Piece Limited Edition both priced at ¥1699 now sell for ¥1499.

